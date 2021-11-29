Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 463.1% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PLRTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 141,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,905. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.