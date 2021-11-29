United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $205.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.52. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.