Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $83.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.94, but opened at $88.88. Gentherm shares last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

