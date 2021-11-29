Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Insider John L. Buckley Sells 98,920 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $411,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

