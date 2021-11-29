Insider Buying: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 93,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,390. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.