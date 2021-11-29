Insider Buying: Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OESX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

