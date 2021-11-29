SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $68.48

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.48, but opened at $71.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 331,862 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

