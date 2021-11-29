Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $15.81. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 223 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $705.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 1,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 6,230 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $96,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $912,981 over the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

