QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $56.47

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.47, but opened at $55.08. QIAGEN shares last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 2,265 shares.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

