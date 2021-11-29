Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $19.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,082,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.47. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.01. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

