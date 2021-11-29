Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$81.49 during trading on Monday. 6,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.