Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 12,897 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

SUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,842. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

