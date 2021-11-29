Barton Investment Management Buys 2,883 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 3.7% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.12% of Okta worth $43,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $220.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.48. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

