Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4,077.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

