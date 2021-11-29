Litecoin Price Tops $198.93 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $13.74 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $198.93 or 0.00349379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,077,645 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

