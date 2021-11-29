Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.19

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and $3.86 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00233635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

