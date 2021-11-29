SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) is Retirement Planning Group’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $41,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

SPMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 57,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

