Retirement Planning Group Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,350,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 849,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URTH traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,195. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.80.

