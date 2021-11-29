Retirement Planning Group Sells 24,636 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,240. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.