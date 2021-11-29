Retirement Planning Group Sells 24,636 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,240. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

