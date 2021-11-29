Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 30,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

