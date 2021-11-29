Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 490 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,407. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

