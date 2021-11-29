Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,632 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

