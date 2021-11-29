Islay Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $62.23. 61,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

