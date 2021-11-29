Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,702 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Atkore by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

