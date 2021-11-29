Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $11.88. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 4,396 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $49,816.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 142,287 shares of company stock worth $1,561,776 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after buying an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.