Islay Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 148.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $8,655,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,343. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $78.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

