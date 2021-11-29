Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,838. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.