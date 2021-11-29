Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. 16,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,678. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

