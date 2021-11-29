Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,649. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

