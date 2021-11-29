Geneva Partners LLC Buys 14,522 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 119,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

