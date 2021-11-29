Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,544. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

