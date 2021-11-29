Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

AVGO traded up $10.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.74 and a 52 week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

