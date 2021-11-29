Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $108.73 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

