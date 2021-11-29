Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 117,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,949,830. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

