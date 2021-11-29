Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $247.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.23.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.