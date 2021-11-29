Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Drops By 65.5%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$9.35 during trading hours on Monday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

