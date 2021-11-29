Verso (VSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Verso has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $115,060.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.54 or 0.07526651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.60 or 0.99858512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

