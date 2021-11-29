Equal Market Cap Tops $430,576.92 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $430,576.92 and approximately $7,029.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00233635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00088537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

