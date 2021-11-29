Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

General Electric stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

