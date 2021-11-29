iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 240,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $298.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

