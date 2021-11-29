General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

