Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,704,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

