Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 5,675 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 4.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Discovery worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

