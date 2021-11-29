Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.05

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

