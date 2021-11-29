Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.97

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.97 and last traded at $228.40, with a volume of 21584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Xilinx by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 611 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,345 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.