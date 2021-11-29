TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.01

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.01 and last traded at $114.11, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.