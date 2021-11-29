Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.28. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.