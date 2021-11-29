CheesecakeSwap Token Hits Market Cap of $371,063.33 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $371,063.33 and $75.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.54 or 0.07526651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,857.60 or 0.99858512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.