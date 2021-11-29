Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.16 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

