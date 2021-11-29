TRH Financial LLC Acquires 6,899 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $183.36 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

